 Gaur City 2 Hit-And-Run Video: Drunk Youth Driving SUV Knocks Down Man In Greater Noida, Bystanders Pelt Stones On Vehicle
HomeIndiaGaur City 2 Hit-And-Run Video: Drunk Youth Driving SUV Knocks Down Man In Greater Noida, Bystanders Pelt Stones On Vehicle

Gaur City 2 Hit-And-Run Video: Drunk Youth Driving SUV Knocks Down Man In Greater Noida, Bystanders Pelt Stones On Vehicle

The injured person is admitted in the hospital and is undergoing treatment, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Car knocked down a man and flee away | X

Noida: A hit-and-run case was caught live on video camera after a drunk youth tried to mow down people while driving his SUV. In a video that has gone viral on social media from near 7 Avenue of Gaur City, Greno West in Greater Noida, the youth who was allegedly in an inebriated state, put the life of people in danger by trying to knock down the people standing at the corner of the road. The incident took place on Sunday, November 12, on the day of Diwali.

Watch: Drunk youth drives SUV and knock down a person before fleeing from the spot.

Claims made that stones were pelted on the car

However, another video making rounds on social media claims that the people on the road pelted stones on the vehicle and that the driver did what he did to "extract" revenge from the people. However, these claims could not be verified.

Drunk on power

Reports said that the driver was a youth according to the people on the street when the incident took place. The people said that the driver was driving the vehicle in a "haphazard" manner and it soon became clear that the driver was drunk.

In the video it can be seen that the SUV hit the person on purpose and then flee away. However, the entire incident was caught on camera.

It so happened that when the incident was unfolding, a person standing in the balcony of the house shot this video on the mobile phone. The video was shared widely on social media and went viral soon.

Driver not arrested

According to reports, the driver has not been arrested yet, even after the chorus on social media to arrest the accused reached grew louder. Meanwhile, the injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

article-image

