 Noida Fire Video: 2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNoida Fire Video: 2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society

Noida Fire Video: 2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society

The bodies of two people have been taken out of the car, and the forensic team has been called for further investigation.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society | Twitter

Noida, November 25: Two people died after a fire broke out in a car at Amrapali Platinum Society, Sector-119, under Police Station, Sector-113, Noida. As soon as the police station at Sector-113, Noida, was alerted, fire officials reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

The bodies of two people have been taken out of the car, and the forensic team has been called for further investigation. "The police force, along with senior officials, are present on the spot; the investigation is being done and necessary action is being taken in advance. Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle," according to officials.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

Read Also
Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Fire Video: 2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society

Noida Fire Video: 2 Charred To Death After Blaze Erupts In Car In Amrapali Platinum Society

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 199 Assembly Seats; Cong Eyes For Another Term In Power

Rajasthan Elections 2023: Voting Begins For 199 Assembly Seats; Cong Eyes For Another Term In Power

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Files Complaint Against CM Bhupesh Baghel For Violating Model Code...

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Files Complaint Against CM Bhupesh Baghel For Violating Model Code...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Writes To Chief Electoral Officer Over Bijapur Collector's Alleged Favouritism...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Writes To Chief Electoral Officer Over Bijapur Collector's Alleged Favouritism...

Chhattisgarh: CRPF's Demining Team & Defusing Squad Thwart Bomb Plot In Naxal-Infested Bijapur,...

Chhattisgarh: CRPF's Demining Team & Defusing Squad Thwart Bomb Plot In Naxal-Infested Bijapur,...