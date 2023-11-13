Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Hyderabad; Watch

Hyderabad: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Nampally; Watch |

Telangana: At least 7 people were killed in a fire mishap caused due to chemicals stored at a residential building in the Bazarghat area of Nampally in Hyderabad. The casualties are expected to rise in the incident. A total of 16 people were reportedly rescued after the tragedy.

According to the reports, the fire began in the early hours of Monday at a residential building at Nampally where chemical drums were stored in the cellar. The fire was ignited by a spark while repairing a car on the premises. On receiving information of the incident, fire tenders from Gowiguda, Assembly and Langer Houz were rushed to the spot.

7 persons killed in a chemical godown fire mishap and casualties are expected to rise. 16 were rescued. Bazarghat, #Nampally in Hyderabad. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/ibDZNuGc8W — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) November 13, 2023

#WATCH | Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Z2F1JAL8wa — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Visuals Of Fire & Rescue Surface

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. Videos gone viral from the site show a large number of people witnessing the horrific blaze while a fire brigade makes its way through the crowd to control the fire. Another video shows the daring rescue of a child and woman amid the massive fire caused in the building.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

