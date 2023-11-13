 Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Hyderabad; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Hyderabad; Watch

Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Hyderabad; Watch

According to the reports, the fire began in the early hours of Monday at a residential building at Nampally where chemical drums were stored in the cellar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Nampally; Watch |

Telangana: At least 7 people were killed in a fire mishap caused due to chemicals stored at a residential building in the Bazarghat area of Nampally in Hyderabad. The casualties are expected to rise in the incident. A total of 16 people were reportedly rescued after the tragedy.

According to the reports, the fire began in the early hours of Monday at a residential building at Nampally where chemical drums were stored in the cellar. The fire was ignited by a spark while repairing a car on the premises. On receiving information of the incident, fire tenders from Gowiguda, Assembly and Langer Houz were rushed to the spot.

Visuals Of Fire & Rescue Surface

Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. Videos gone viral from the site show a large number of people witnessing the horrific blaze while a fire brigade makes its way through the crowd to control the fire. Another video shows the daring rescue of a child and woman amid the massive fire caused in the building.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: 7 Villages In Erode Celebrate Diwali With Lights & No Sound For Birds

Tamil Nadu: 7 Villages In Erode Celebrate Diwali With Lights & No Sound For Birds

Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In...

Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In...

Massive Action By Chennai Police Post Diwali: 581 Cases Files For Flouting SC Norms On Bursting...

Massive Action By Chennai Police Post Diwali: 581 Cases Files For Flouting SC Norms On Bursting...

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Tensions Prevail In Kagaznagar As BRS, BSP Workers Clash During...

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Tensions Prevail In Kagaznagar As BRS, BSP Workers Clash During...

Homestay Employee Gang-Raped In Agra, Video Of Her Crying For Help Goes Viral: ‘I Have Little...

Homestay Employee Gang-Raped In Agra, Video Of Her Crying For Help Goes Viral: ‘I Have Little...