Nampally Fire Video: At Least 7 Killed In Blaze Caused By Spark In Car At Residential Building In Hyderabad; Watch

Telangana: At least 7 people were killed in a fire mishap caused due to chemicals stored at a residential building in the Bazarghat area of Nampally in Hyderabad. The casualties are expected to rise in the incident. A total of 16 people were reportedly rescued after the tragedy.
According to the reports, the fire began in the early hours of Monday at a residential building at Nampally where chemical drums were stored in the cellar. The fire was ignited by a spark while repairing a car on the premises. On receiving information of the incident, fire tenders from Gowiguda, Assembly and Langer Houz were rushed to the spot.
Visuals Of Fire & Rescue Surface
Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. Videos gone viral from the site show a large number of people witnessing the horrific blaze while a fire brigade makes its way through the crowd to control the fire. Another video shows the daring rescue of a child and woman amid the massive fire caused in the building.
This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.
