 Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface

Authorities have currently launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire in the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

A fire engulfed at a scrap godown within in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. While firefighters brought under the blaze control, preventing any injuries or casualties; the scrap warehouse, which was located in a residential area, was found to be in violation of fire safety rules. Illegal collection of junk was reportedly taking place on the premises.

Visuals of the incident surface

Visuals of the incident showed fire encompassing the godown as the firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze. Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, said, "Fire Station Kotwali received information about the fire at around 1:20 pm... With the help of fire tenders, fire was brought under control within one hour. The cause of fire tender will be ascertained in investigation."

Authorities have currently launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire in the area. Local residents and businesses in the vicinity have been assured that the situation is now under control, and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Second fire incident in two days

This incident follows a similar blaze on Saturday night, where another scrap warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad caught fire. This incident involved an illegally operated warehouse. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: At Least 40 Labourers Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Poverty Amid Divinity': Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Children Taking Oil From Earthen Lamps In...

'Poverty Amid Divinity': Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Children Taking Oil From Earthen Lamps In...

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface

Photos: PM Modi Distributes Sweets To Jawans In Lepcha On Diwali

Photos: PM Modi Distributes Sweets To Jawans In Lepcha On Diwali

'Been Celebrating Diwali With Jawans For 30-35 Years,' Says PM Modi On His Visit To Himachal...

'Been Celebrating Diwali With Jawans For 30-35 Years,' Says PM Modi On His Visit To Himachal...

Thane Police Trace History-Sheeter Using Bank Details, Arrest Him From UP For Murdering 19-Year-Old...

Thane Police Trace History-Sheeter Using Bank Details, Arrest Him From UP For Murdering 19-Year-Old...