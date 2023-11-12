Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Erupts at Ghaziabad's Nandgram Scrap Godown; Visuals Surface

Screengrab

A fire engulfed at a scrap godown within in the Nandgram area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. While firefighters brought under the blaze control, preventing any injuries or casualties; the scrap warehouse, which was located in a residential area, was found to be in violation of fire safety rules. Illegal collection of junk was reportedly taking place on the premises.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a scrap godown in Nandgram Police Station limits of Ghaziabad earlier this afternoon. With the help of around 6 fire tenders, fire was brought under control. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/dizaWHS0RW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

Visuals of the incident showed fire encompassing the godown as the firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze. Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, said, "Fire Station Kotwali received information about the fire at around 1:20 pm... With the help of fire tenders, fire was brought under control within one hour. The cause of fire tender will be ascertained in investigation."

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a scrap godown in Ghaziabad, UP. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/LMRDZOf2j2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

Authorities have currently launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire in the area. Local residents and businesses in the vicinity have been assured that the situation is now under control, and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Second fire incident in two days

This incident follows a similar blaze on Saturday night, where another scrap warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad caught fire. This incident involved an illegally operated warehouse. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

