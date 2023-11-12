Uttarakhand: At Least 40 Labourers Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarkashi, Visuals Surface

An under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Sunday, November 12, 2023. | ANI

In an unfortunate incident, an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, trapping at least 40 labourers inside. The accident occurred on the Yamunotri National Highway, posing a serious threat to the lives of those trapped. The incident took place late at night, and rescue efforts are currently underway to safely remove the workers from the tunnel.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. DM and SP of Uttarkashi district are present at the spot. SDRF, and Police Revenue teams are also present at the spot for relief work. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/hxrGqxWrsO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

The rescue team, along with the Uttarakhand government and administration, reached the accident site to save the trapped workers. Fortunately, there have no reports of casualties so far. According to reports, oxygen cylinders have been deployed at the site.

VIDEO | Several labourers feared being trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/uHNsLzE4qP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

Visuals of the accident surface

Visuals of the rescue operation showed officials inside the collapsed tunnel. "The police force, NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot. Around 36 workers are trapped inside, as per record. Rescue operations are underway on war-footing. We will rescue all of them safely. No casualty reported so far," said Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi.

Not the first tunnel accident this month

This incident follows another tunnel-related accident in Uttarakhand just six days ago, where a fire broke out in a tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project. Fortunately, all 40 people working on the site were evacuated, preventing any casualties or injuries.

Read Also Uttarakhand Set To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code: Report

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)