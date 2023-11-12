Uttarakhand: At Least 40 Labourers Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarkashi, Visuals Surface

In an unfortunate incident, an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, trapping at least 40 labourers inside. The accident occurred on the Yamunotri National Highway, posing a serious threat to the lives of those trapped. The incident took place late at night, and rescue efforts are currently underway to safely remove the workers from the tunnel.
The rescue team, along with the Uttarakhand government and administration, reached the accident site to save the trapped workers. Fortunately, there have no reports of casualties so far. According to reports, oxygen cylinders have been deployed at the site.
Visuals of the accident surface
Visuals of the rescue operation showed officials inside the collapsed tunnel. "The police force, NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot. Around 36 workers are trapped inside, as per record. Rescue operations are underway on war-footing. We will rescue all of them safely. No casualty reported so far," said Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi.
Not the first tunnel accident this month
This incident follows another tunnel-related accident in Uttarakhand just six days ago, where a fire broke out in a tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line project. Fortunately, all 40 people working on the site were evacuated, preventing any casualties or injuries.
