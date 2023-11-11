Uttarakhand Set To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code: Report |

In a groundbreaking move, Uttarakhand is gearing up to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with preparations gaining momentum in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A committee, led by Ranjana Desai, is expected to submit its comprehensive report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami within the next one or two days, said a report in ABP News.

The UCC, a long-debated legal reform aimed at providing a unified set of personal laws, has been a consistent focus for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, during the state assembly elections last year, pledged to introduce the UCC if the BJP secured victory. Following the electoral success, the Dhami government established an expert committee under the chairmanship of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai on May 27, 2022, which has seen its term extended thrice.

Uttarakhand Govt Likely To Call Special Session Of Assembly

With Diwali on the horizon, the Dhami government is contemplating calling a special session of the state Assembly post the festive season. This strategic move could position Uttarakhand as a pioneer in adopting the UCC. The legislation aims to provide equal rights to women across religions, addressing familial and property-related concerns.

Political analysts speculate that the BJP's push for the UCC in Uttarakhand aligns with a broader strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The potential implementation of the UCC in the state could serve as a political milestone for the BJP, fostering a narrative of uniformity and legal reform.

The legislative process is expected to unfold post the submission of the committee's report. Uttarakhand's move towards the UCC might not only set a precedent for other BJP-ruled states but also influence the national discourse on legal reform. The government is likely to seek legal opinions to ensure a smooth and legally sound implementation, avoiding potential challenges.

As the state anticipates a historic legal shift, the UCC's impact could extend beyond Uttarakhand, shaping the future of personal laws in India.