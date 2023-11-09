Uttarakhand: Grand Program Of State Foundation Day Concludes In Dehradun In President Droupadi Murmu's Presence

On the occasion of the program organized at Police Line, Dehradun on the occasion of State Foundation Day of Uttarakhand, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated all the people of Uttarakhand. In her address, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu said that after the formation of the state, with the new identity, the hardworking people of Uttarakhand have set their foot on new heights of development and progress . The tradition of calling the sacred Uttarakhand as 'Dev-Bhoomi' due to the blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu is revered. This sacred land, which receives energy from Goddess Parvati, daughter of the mountain king Himalaya and other worshipable forms of Shakti and is irrigated with the love of river mothers like Ganga and Yamuna, is also 'Goddess-land'. This area resounds with the sacred chants of ‘Jai Maha-Kali’ and ‘Jai Badri-Vishal’. The sounds of Gurbani emanating from Hemkunt Sahib and Nanak-Matta make the atmosphere here pure. The President said that in the month of December last year, I had the opportunity to visit Uttarakhand. Every opportunity of coming to Uttarakhand is like gaining the virtue of pilgrimage. From this Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand, I express advance wishes of Diwali to all the countrymen and pray to Goddess Lakshmi to fill the entire India including Uttarakhand with wealth, happiness and health.

The President said that not only will all the residents of this state remember Late Smt. Sushila Baluni ji, who struggled for the separate identity and establishment of Uttarakhand, all the countrymen will always remember her as an example of the power of struggle among women. The indomitable courage of Smt. Sushila Baluni ji was in accordance with the glorious tradition of the women here. Smt. Bishni Devi Shah had shown her extraordinary courage during the freedom struggle. Women of Uttarakhand like Bachendri Pal ji, the first woman to hoist our national flag on Mount Everest, and Gaura Devi, who fought on a war footing to save trees, have presented role models for the entire country. Recently, Uttarakhand's daughter Vandana Kataria has performed brilliantly in the Asian Games. Such women have strengthene the culture of Uttarakhand. I was especially happy while giving assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023 because that Act paves the way for the sisters and daughters of our country including Uttarakhand to make high level contribution in nation building. She said that this land of Uttarakhand is giving birth to heroes. The heroes of Uttarakhand have made the supreme sacrifice in all the wars after independence. I salute all those heroes and the brave land of Uttarakhand. The youth here feel proud in joining the Indian Army and protecting Mother India. This feeling of enthusiasm towards the defense of the nation is exemplary for all the countrymen. Two regiments of our Army, Kumaon Regiment and Garhwal Regiment, have been named after the regions of Uttarakhand. It underlines the bravery tradition of Uttarakhand. India's first Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat ji was a son of this soil. Our current Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan ji is a resident of Uttarakhand.

The President said that the physical and digital connectivity of Uttarakhand is being continuously increased. As part of the activities related to G20 under the chairmanship of India, a meeting of G20 Infrastructure was held in Rishikesh. In that meeting, meaningful discussions related to the creation of world-class infrastructure took place. Infrastructure development is happening at a fast pace in Uttarakhand. Also, special attention is being given to disaster management. The multi-dimensional progress taking place in Uttarakhand is increasing enthusiasm among investors. I am told that Global Investors Summit will be organized in Dehradun in December. I am happy to learn that till last week, MoUs worth more than Rs 81,500 crore had been signed in the road show organized in preparation for the Global Investors Summit and this amount is continuously increasing. Efforts are being made to implement the growing enthusiasm among investors towards Uttarakhand. These efforts will increase employment opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand.

The President said that I am happy to know that emphasis is being given to both ecology and economy in the development of Uttarakhand. The initiative taken by the state government to estimate the Gross Environment Product (GEP) is commendable. In this state full of natural resources, focusing on State GEP along with State GDP will strengthen sustainable development. The President said that I convey my best wishes to all the residents of the state for the continued development of Uttarakhand. The development of the state is receiving direction and strength from the guidance of the Governor and the active leadership of the Chief Minister. For this She praised both of them and the entire team of the state government. The President said that I believe that with the special blessings of the Gods and Goddesses, the residents of this holy land will definitely reach new heights of happiness, prosperity and development.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) extended greetings and best wishes on the State Foundation Day and paid tribute to the immortal martyrs and brave agitators. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude and congratulation to the President, he said that the entire Uttarakhand has rejoiced with her dignified presence. He also congratulated the dignitaries who were honored with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

The Governor said that we are moving forward in the era of digital revolution. Cyber ​​security is our biggest responsibility, in this direction we are moving towards incorporating new technologies in security measures. The government is working to promote transparent and proactive policing. Controlling crimes while ensuring women safety and girl child safety is the top priority of the state government. He said that today Uttarakhand has become one of the leading states of the country on many parameters of development.

The Governor said that people from every corner of the country and abroad come to visit this holy land of Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister's visit to Adi Kailash and Jageshwar Dham has given a new identity to the Manaskhand region in the country and the world. He said that marginal villages have become the first villages of our country and their infrastructure development is our top priority.

The Governor said that the women of Uttarakhand are hardworking and strong and are the backbone of the socio-economic system. Excellent work is being done by women self-help groups in the state.

The Governor said that Uttarakhand is moving at a fast pace towards economic progress. The growth rate and per capita income of Uttarakhand state is increasing. He said that it is our responsibility to ensure that the benefits of development reach the poor, deprived farmers and mothers, sisters, youth, farmers and businessmen living in remote areas of Uttarakhand.

While wishing and congratulating the people of the state on the State Foundation Day, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami respectfully paid tribute to all the immortal martyrs and state agitators who contributed in the creation of Uttarakhand state. Along with this, the Chief Minister also paid tribute on behalf of the entire people of Uttarakhand to the brave soldiers of Uttarakhand who made the supreme sacrifice to protect Mother India. Along with this he

Also remembered those martyred police soldiers and officers who made the supreme sacrifice to establish peace in the state and society.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami in his address said that on this auspicious occasion, it is also necessary to remember the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Most Revered Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, during whose Prime Ministership, the dream of Uttarakhand state was realized. It is our duty to continuously strive with full dedication to make this young Uttarakhand, nurtured and flourished by Late Atal ji, the best state of the country.

Welcoming President Smt. Draupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the extremely difficult life struggle of the respected President, indomitable courage and inspirational political journey inspires every Indian. Rashtrapati ji's life journey is also inspiring for all of us because she used all the difficulties in his life as his strength and won the battle of life. President ji is a ray of hope for all the citizens of India, especially for the poor, exploited and deprived, she is a living symbol of women empowerment in the true sense. The President always followed the basic mantra of “Simple Life – High Thoughts” and this is the reason that today there is a feeling among the people that a common woman from among them is the first citizen of the country.

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with the inspiration of the respected Prime Minister, our government is working day and night to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country. Our government is committed to development, accountable to the public, trustworthy and efficient in its work. Many things have happened for the first time in 23 years. For the first time in 23 years, we have implemented anti-cheating law to take strict legal action against those involved in recruitment scams. For the first time in 23 years, a law has been implemented to stop conversion. For the first time in 23 years, preparations are being made to implement the Civil Code of Conduct law in Uttarakhand. For the first time in 23 years, a system of 30 percent horizontal reservation has been implemented for the women of the state. For the first time in 23 years, strict action is being taken against the corrupt. For the first time in 23 years, regular police are being deployed in place of revenue police. For the first time in 23 years, a world class program on disaster management is going to be held in Uttarakhand. For the first time in 23 years, Uttarakhand is going to become the hub of investment as Destination Uttarakhand. The hard work we have done is in front of you and it is our resolve that we will continue doing such work. The only goal of our government is the development of Uttarakhand. Our only aim is the progress of Uttarakhand, to achieve this aim we are engaged in serving you with full devotion and dedication.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that with the aim of overall development and empowerment of Matra Shakti of the state, we have made a “Women Policy”, which will be implemented soon. To secure the future of Devbhoomi, a specific action plan will be made with the coordination of all departments for "eradication of child labour". To realize the dream of drug free Uttarakhand, we have brought the scheme of “Drug Free Village” and “Drug Free City”, such areas will be given special encouragement. Women have played an important role in state building and women are the backbone of our state. “Mukhyamantri Kanya Samuhik Vivah ” scheme will be started to provide necessary assistance to the needy families. Such events will be organized at the district level and the state government will make arrangements for it.

On the occasion of today's State Foundation Day, four personalities of the state were honored with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman by President Smt. Draupadi Murmu. Smt. Madhuri Barthwal, Mrs. Basanti Bisht, Shri . Sachidanand Bharti and Shri . Rajendra Singh Bisht were honored with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman for their excellent service in various fields.

In the program of State Foundation Day, Assembly Speaker Smt Ritu Khanduri, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, Shri Subodh Uniyal, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Shri Premchand Aggarwal, MLA Shri Khajan Das, Chief Secretary Dr. S.S. Sandhu, DGP Shri Ashok Kumar and other senior officers and Dignitaries were present.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)