Nobody will sleep on an empty stomach, says Prime Minister Modi while interacting with beneficiaries of Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also present during the interaction.

During the interaction the Prime Minister assured the people that free ration will be given to beneficiaries till Diwali. He also said that laborers migrating during the Corona period have also got the benefit of this scheme.

In addition to the quota of wheat at Rs 2/kg and rice at Rs 3/kg, 5 kg of wheat and rice is being given free to every beneficiary. Free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, said Modi during the interaction. He also said that new ways are introduced to tackle problem-related to the distribution of ration; modern technology is implemented and Aadhaar card is linked to provide better solutions.

PM Modi also stressed that the government has excluded crores of fake beneficiaries and the right people are getting the benefit of the scheme.