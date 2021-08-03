Insult to people and Constitution: PM Modi lashes out at Opposition members for their conduct in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again attacked the Opposition for not allowing Parliament's monsoon session to function.

PM Modi accused Opposition leaders of insulting the legislature and the Constitution with their conduct.

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi asked his party colleagues to maintain restraint during House sessions even as though disruptions by Opposition MPs have become the order of the day.

Briefing reporters on PM Modi's speech at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister expressed anger at the conduct of some Opposition members.

While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha had torn the statement of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members had torn papers in Lok Sabha and threw it in the air and towards the Chair.

A tweet of TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticising the manner of bills' passage in Parliament also drew PM Modi's ire, Joshi and another Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the TMC member.

He had tweeted, "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill. Passing legislation or making papri chaat!" Such comments are "derogatory" of parliamentary procedure and esteem of elected representatives, Muraleedharan said quoting PM Modi.