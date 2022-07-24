e-Paper Get App

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen not taking ‘Bangabibushan’ award from West Bengal govt

It may be noted that Bangabhusan and Bangabibhusan awards are given by the Bengal government every year to the crème de la crème of the society.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen | PTI

Kolkata: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen will not be taking the ‘Bangabibushan’ award that the state government was supposed to give him on Monday.

According to his family sources, Sen cannot receive the award as he is abroad.

His daughter Antara Deb Sen said, "Amartya Sen said he has received innumerable awards throughout his lifetime. He wants this awards to go to other people."

It may be noted that Bangabhusan and Bangabibhusan awards are given by the Bengal government every year to the crème de la crème of the society.

Meanwhile, Opposition has upped its ante against the state government after former state education minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested along with his close aide Arpita Mukherjee from whose house over 21 crore rupees cash and several lakh worth jewellery was found.

Senior CPI(M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty had written a letter to Nobel Laureates Amartya Sen and Abjhijit Vinayak Bandhopadhyay requesting them to boycott the award of the Bengal government.

On Sunday, with folded hands, Chakraborty urged the crème de la crème of the society to ‘unite’ against the alleged ‘corruption’ of the West Bengal government.

“Several people were duped and people were promised jobs against money. Students even after passing the SSC examination and despite their names featuring in the merit list, they were deprived of jobs. The crème de la crème of the society should unite and refuse the Bangabibhusan award,” said Chakraborty.

HomeIndiaNobel laureate Amartya Sen not taking ‘Bangabibushan’ award from West Bengal govt

RECENT STORIES

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for several states; moderate rains for Maharashtra

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

Delhi man who attended stag party in Manali tests positive for monkeypox

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

SSC scam: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to 1-day ED...

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra

CM Eknath Shinde to put on fast track completion of infra projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai: On average, 8 cases of chain pulling reported daily in long-distance trains of Central...

Mumbai: On average, 8 cases of chain pulling reported daily in long-distance trains of Central...