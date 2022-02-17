‘No woman wears hijab by choice’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, says I don't impose dress code on officials

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one wears hijab by choice.

"No woman wears hijab by choice. Did women ever accept triple talaq malpractice by choice? Ask those daughters and sisters," Yogi Adityanath told India Today TV.

"I have seen their tears...when they spoke about their ordeal, their relatives were shedding tears," Yogi Adityanath added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that he doesn't impose a dress code on his officials just because he likes to wear a particular kind of attire. "Can I ask everyone at my office to wear bhagua [saffron]? Can I say this to everyone in my party? I can't. Everyone should have freedom and if there's an institution, there should be a discipline in that institution," Yogi Adityanath said told India Today TV.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:29 PM IST