No such plan to extend lockdown? Old statement by Modi cabinet secretary goes viral

PM Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown in order to contain the spread of the virus.

PM Modi said social distancing and lockdown has been advantage to India, albeit at a cost. "However, nothing can compromise the lives of the people of India," he added.

While talking about how India has tackled the virus, PM Modi said that nations that were on par with India, but the number of cases manifolded then. "We attribute it to the holistic approach put by the government, and if it was not for this, it's scary to think what would have happened in India," the PM said.

However, earlier, on March 30, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had admitted that he was 'surprised' at reports suggesting that the central government had planned on extending the 21-day lockdown period, saying that there were no such plans to do the same.