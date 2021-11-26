e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,549 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 368
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

'No signs of local tremor or earthquake': Karnataka disaster monitoring centre, after reports of sound and vibration in Bengaluru

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm, KSNDMC said in a statement.
PTI
Bangalore City Railway Station/ Representational image | Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP

Bangalore City Railway Station/ Representational image | Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP

Advertisement

"No signatures of local tremor or earthquake", the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm, KSNDMC said in a statement.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake," it said.

ALSO READ

Karnataka: 66 students of Dharwad's SDM medical college test positive for COVID-19, all fully... Karnataka: 66 students of Dharwad's SDM medical college test positive for COVID-19, all fully...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
Advertisement