'No signs of local tremor or earthquake': Karnataka disaster monitoring centre, after reports of sound and vibration in Bengaluru

"No signatures of local tremor or earthquake", the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm, KSNDMC said in a statement.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake," it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:19 PM IST