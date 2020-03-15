No schools due to coronavirus? Now access BYJU's app for free

As coronavirus now spreads across India, several states have urged people to refrain from indulging in a gathering of large number of people at any times. With this government has also declared that schools and coaching classes will remain shut till the end of this month.

Keeping this in mind, now, edtech giant BYJU's said that since lakhs of students miss school, it has decided to make its app free for all students until April end.

Students from Classes 1 to 3 can access Math and English lectures and those in Classes 4-12 can take lessons on Math and Science concepts on the app.

UNESCO report stated that over 290 million students across 22 countries will be affected due to the spread of the virus and hence had proposed distance learning as one of the rescue plans for students.

As reported by Business Insider, BYJU's said that it is of paramount importance that the health of students is protected while ensuring that their learning is not interrupted.

To ensure that the spread of the virus is contained state government has put in place restrictions and advised that schools, colleges, offices, malls, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools or any other place that gather a large number of people be closed till the end of the month.

The total number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 1,56,791 at the moment.

In India, two persons have died due to it, while 107 persons have been tested positive.