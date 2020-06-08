No place for Opposition? BJP leader allegedly thrashed by 'TMC goons', CISF jawan also hospitalised

On Monday, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta was brutally attacked at Dhakindari in the Laketown area of Kolkata. The politician who is the party's State Secretary was allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that the CISF jawan accompanying Sabyasachi Dutta, has been hospitalized. He has been admitted to the AMRI Hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake with multiple injuries.

Visuals shared by the FPJ correspondent also showed a car with it's windows smashed in.