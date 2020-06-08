No place for Opposition? BJP leader allegedly thrashed by 'TMC goons', CISF jawan also hospitalised

On Monday, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta was brutally attacked at Dhakindari in the Laketown area of Kolkata. The politician who is the party's State Secretary was allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress.
The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that the CISF jawan accompanying Sabyasachi Dutta, has been hospitalized. He has been admitted to the AMRI Hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake with multiple injuries.
Visuals shared by the FPJ correspondent also showed a car with it's windows smashed in.
Dutta, formerly the mayor of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation had been a TMC MLA until recently.
At the beginning of October last year, he had joined the BJP in the presence of the party's then national President, Amit Shah in Kolkata.
At loggerheads with the TMC, Dutta had resigned as the Mayor in July 2019.
Reacting to the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Monday took to Twitter to say that he "strongly condemned" the attack.
"What is revealing is that it happened in front of a Police Station with the police opting to be mute spectators. This is the state of democracy in Mamata Banerjee‘s jungle raj," he alleged.
