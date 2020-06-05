Social distancing forgotten, BJP supporters clash with police in West Bengal's Chandannagar

The pan India lockdown may have been retracted to a great extent, but the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. In the last 24 hours, even as 5,355 COVID-19 patients recovered, a record single day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths was seen on Friday. As per the Health Ministry's latest update, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,26,770, including 6,348 deaths.

Against this backdrop, it might be a wise decision to practice social distancing to the greatest possible extent -- a decision that many in West Bengal's Chandannagar don't seem to agree with.

A video emerged on Friday of a scuffle between BJP supporters and police officials outside the gates of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate even as BJP MP Arjun Singh was within the premises.

Visuals show people shouting and chanting slogans even as they attempt to open the gates and enter the premises. They are pushed back by officials.