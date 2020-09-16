No physical classes for IX-XII students in Gujarat schools

Gandhinagar

Though the Cente in its new unlock has permitted physical teaching for classes IX to XII from September 21, the Gujarat government has decided against it due to its apprehension that the corona infection rate might rise.

The state cabinet took a decision to continue with virtual teaching even for classes IX to XII like primary schools and colleges. Announcing the decision, education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said in detail present corona situation was discussed and most cabinet members were opined it is still not the right time to resume physical classes, as corona cases are on rise in many parts of the state.

As per the central rules for the classes, with parents’ permission letter, students can attend schools physically. Where, the school management will strictly abide by SOP and call students in rotation for classes.

Guj to launch schemes on PM’s b’day; Shah to attend event: The Gujarat government announced pro-people schemes and development projects would be launched on Thursday to celebrate PM Modi's 70th birthday. The schemes and projects will be launched by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani from Gandhinagar via video-conference.