No one should make any mistake of testing our patience: Gen Naravane

New Delhi: In a clear message to China, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Friday said no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience thou­gh it is committed to resolving the border standoff along the northern frontier thro­u­gh talks and political efforts.

In an address at the Army Day parade here, Gen Naravane said a "befitting response" was given to the "conspiracy" to make unilateral changes on the border and that the sacrifice of the Galwan heroes in eastern Ladakh will not go waste.

"We are committed to resolving disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing our patience," he said, adding, "I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security."

He said eight rounds of military talks were held between India and China to bring the situation under control. "Our efforts will continue to find a solution to the current situation on the basis of mutual and equal security," he said.

Referring to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, he said the neighbouring country continues to provide a safe haven to terrorists.

"Strong response is being given to the enemy on the other border. Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorists. In the training camps, across the LoC (Line of Control), around 300-400 terrorists are ready to infiltrate," he said.

"There was an increase of 40% in the ceasefire violations last year which is the proof of Pakistan's sinister plans. There were also attempts to smuggle weapons using drones," he added.

Meanwhile, (GoC-In-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi said the force has shown immense grit and determination to match the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh and gave a befitting reply, adding talks on the military standoff are being held with the PLA from a position of "equivalence".

Further, Major Ketan Sharma who sacrificed his life fighting a hardcore Pakistani terrorist was among 15 Army personnel awarded the Sena Medal for their exceptional courage and bravery on Army Day.