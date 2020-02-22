‘No objections if Prashant Kishor ji wants to join us’: AAP

Mumbai: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the party will have no objections if political strategist Prashant Kishor wants to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"If Prashant Kishor ji wants to join us, we have no objection. Now it is his decision whether to come or not," Singh said while addressing a press conference here. The statement came days after Kishor's dismissal from JDU by party chief Nitish Kumar for vociferously opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishor had cited ideological positioning as the core reason behind his conflict with Nitish Kumar. "We had a difference since the Lok Sabha elections. First, on ideological positioning and second, I have issues with him as to how he can support both Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) and Godse (Nathuram) at the same time. This cannot go together. The party (JDU) should clarify its stand and choose one line," Kishor had said.