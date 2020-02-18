Poll strategist Prashant Kishor to get 'Z' category security in West Bengal

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to be accorded 'Z' category security in West Bengal. The development comes amid hearsay that the architect of several successful political campaigns might join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 assembly polls.

The sources at the state secretariat told CNN-News18 that that official formalities on providing Kishor enhanced security have already been completed.

Hitting out, CPI(M) Legislative Party leader Sujan Chakraborty asked why was Kishor being provided 'Z' category security at the expense of the state government despite having no relation with public life in West Bengal.

"Is @PrashantKishor being provided Z Category security? At the #GoWB expenses? Why? No relation with public life in #Bengal. Is it planted by @AmitShah ? Seems the closeness with @MamataOfficial is causing one insecure! Highly deplorable & conspicuous!" he tweeted.