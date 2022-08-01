e-Paper Get App

'No need to create issue': Bihar Education Minister after student awarded 151 marks in 100 mark paper

The incident took place in Bihar's Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
'No need to create issue': Bihar Education Minister after student awarded 151 marks in 100 mark paper | ANI Photo

After a student was awarded 151 marks in a 100 mark paper in Bihar's Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), State Education Minister Vijay Choudhary on Monday said it must have been a mistake and that there was no need to create an issue.

"It must have been a mistake, there is no need to create an issue. There would be some misfeeding in the system or a typing error. We'll find out the person responsible for this," Choudhary told news agency ANI.

In a strange incident, a student was awarded 151 marks in a 100 mark Political Science paper and on top of that he was also declared to have failed the exam. Meanwhile, after realising their mistake, the authorities immediately rectified it.

"I was really surprised to see the result. I scored 151 out of 100 in Political Science paper. How this mistake happened, the authorities should have investigated it before releasing it. Since it was a typing mistake, the revised mark sheet has been issued to me," the student said.

article-image

