'No movement can be sorted through suppression': Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik on farmers' protests

Notably, in an all-party meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, citing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, that the government's proposal to farmers on suspending the three farm laws for 18 months still stands.

"I want to reiterate what Narendra Singh Tomar said to farmers. He said- we are not reaching a consensus but we are giving you the offer and you (farmers) may go and deliberate. I am just a phone call away. He said that to farmers. The government proposal still stands. Please convey this to your followers. The solution should be found through dialogue. We all have to think about the nation," PM Modi said at the all-party meet.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's statements, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that there will not be any agreement under pressure.

"We will hold discussions on the farm law issue only after our people to be released from the jail," news agency ANI quoted Tikait as saying.

While speaking to the media, he said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative for a result, we will keep his respect.

"There won't be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the issue. Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released," Tikait said.

Talking about the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, Tikait said that the matter has to be investigated fairly.

