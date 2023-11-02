No Mouthwash For Pilots & Crew According To DGCA Directive | File photo

Pilots and crew members cannot use mouthwash and tooth gel, according to the latest directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The move, which comes against a backdrop of increasing number of pilots and crew testing positive for alcohol, blurs the line between personal hygiene and safety requirements.

Alcohol in these products could even cause de-rostering

The civil aviation regulator is convinced that these products, which have alcoholic content, with some mouthwashes reporting even a higher content than, say, cough syrup and strong beer, could result in a positive breath analyser test and subsequent de-rostering. This is part of the changes made by DGCA in the procedure for medical examination of aircraft personnel for alcohol consumption.

Objective is to enhance safety of aircraft

The objective is to enhance safety of aircraft operations and streamline regulations in line with feedback from industry and stakeholders. “No crew member shall consume any drug/ formulation or use any substance such as mouthwash/ tooth gel or any such product that has alcoholic content. This may result in a positive breath analyser test. Any crew member undergoing such medication shall consult the company doctor before undertaking flying assignment,” the regulator said.

It is not immediately clear how much alcohol a tooth gel might have. Breath analyser equipment with fuel cell technology has been made mandatory and a procedure for oversight and surveillance of calibration agencies has been introduced, according to the DGCA.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)