No motorcycle stunts, no chief guest, no bravery awards, restricted entry - Here's how India's Republic Day parade will be held this year

As India celebrates 72nd Republic Day next week, the annual parade at Delhi's iconic Rajpath is going to be different in comparison to previous years owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This year several changes will be seen in the Republic Day parade -- from removal of motorcycle stunts to the inclusion of the tableau of the Union Territory of Ladakh for the first time.

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000 from around 1.25 lakh last year. The number of media persons has been cut from 300 to 200.

"This year's Republic Day is very different as it is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like during Independence Day, all chairs in enclosures will be placed following social distancing norms. So the crowd size has come down to 25,000 this time from around 1.25 lakh last year or some of the previous years. The number of enclosures has also been halved to just 19," said a senior official who is privy to the arrangements told news agency PTI.

Due to the same reason, the popular motorcycle stunts performed by army or paramilitary personnel, which draw loud cheers from the crowd every year, will not happen this year, he said. "These decisions have been taken because it is not possible to maintain social distancing while performing group stunts or awardees riding a jeep together during the parade," the official said.