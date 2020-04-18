No impact on operations capabilities, says Deputy Chief of Naval Staff after 20 Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar on Saturday confirmed that novel coronavirus cases have had no impact on the "operational capabilities" of the Indian navy after around 20 Navy sailors tested positive.

"COVID-19 cases have no impact on operational capabilities of the Navy as our warships, submarines and aircraft continue to be deployed in operations," Vice Admiral MS Pawar said on Saturday.

He also clarified that there were no cases on the Indian Navy's warships.

"We are also ready to help our neighbours, in case, they require any help," he added.