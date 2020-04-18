26 navy personnel test positive for coronavirus at naval base in Mumbai

On Saturday, at least 26 navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai. They are undergoing treatment at a naval hospital in the city. "This number includes 20 sailors of Indian Naval Ship Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai," a Defence Ministry source told ANI.
As per news agency ANI, it was found that most of these cases were 'asymptomatic' and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. The navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbaia's Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
All primary contacts, though asymptomatic, were tested for Covid-19. A Navy official told the news agency that all other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested.
20 Navy personnel undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were part of the logistics establishment of Western Naval Command. After they were tested positive for COVID-19, precautionary measures put in place at all naval facilities to check the spread of coronavirus.
With 118 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths in Maharashtra on Friday, the total count of virus-infected people in the state has climbed to 3,320, said State Health Department. Seven COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state.
Of 3,320 coronavirus cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state. As many as 61,740 tests have been carried out in the state so far.
