26 navy personnel test positive for coronavirus at naval base in Mumbai

On Saturday, at least 26 navy personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai. They are undergoing treatment at a naval hospital in the city. "This number includes 20 sailors of Indian Naval Ship Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai," a Defence Ministry source told ANI.

As per news agency ANI, it was found that most of these cases were 'asymptomatic' and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre. The navy men have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbaia's Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

All primary contacts, though asymptomatic, were tested for Covid-19. A Navy official told the news agency that all other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested.