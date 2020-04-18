Watch: Scuffle breaks out between hawker and Mumbai police personnel in Mankhurd

In the video, police personnel can be seen taking away a handcart of a vegetable seller. Later, the woman who owned the cart can be seen arguing with cops and hitting a woman police officer, who retaliates by hitting the hawker.

Maharashtra Government has listed selected activities to be allowed in non-hotspots from April 20 including all health services, all agricultural and horticultural activities among others. Other activities include operations of coconut, cashew and spice plantations, operation of animal husbandry farms, bank branches, ATMs, e-commerce companies, etc.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, the MHA issued detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown and introduced new points like wearing a face mask in public places will be compulsory, spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine and selected activities to be allowed from April 20 in non-hotspot places.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported.