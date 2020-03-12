'No documents needed for NPR': Amit Shah clarifies in Lok Sabha; says giving information is 'optional'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified that the National Population Register (NPR) would not require any individual to submit any documents.

"All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category," he said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah also said that hate speeches had begun after the arrival of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Muslims, he said, were being misled.

"No one's citizenship is being taken away," he assured.