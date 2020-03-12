'Foreign money was distributed...': Amit Shah alleges there was a 'conspiracy' behind Delhi riots

He was however quick to add that this identification process did not make use of Aadhaar data. "Only driving license and voter ID database have been used," he told the Lok Sabha.

"However, police must empowered to use scientific methods to bring the culprits to book and should not be stopped in the name of privacy breach," Shah added.

He said that over 40 special teams have been formed to apprehend those who took part in the violence. These teams, he said were working day and night.