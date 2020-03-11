Delhi Violence: Petition filed in Delhi HC seeking action against several political leaders for hate speeches

A fresh petition has been filed in Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking action against several political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches during violence in north-east Delhi.

The petition alleges that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid, BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and others.

The petition seeks action against several political leaders for allegedly making hate speeches and engaging in criminal activities during Delhi violence. The petition also sought attachment of properties of people involved in making hate speeches and selling them to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police urged people to send videos, footages and pictures that will help in the investigation of the incidents of rioting in North East district.

"Delhi Police request the cooperation of residents of Delhi including media persons to send video footages, pictures or any information that will help in the investigation of the incidents of rioting in North East Delhi," Delhi Police tweeted.