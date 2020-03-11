Delhi violence was a 'pre-planned conspiracy', former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Agartala: Alleging that the violence in Delhi was a "pre-planned conspiracy", former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar started a drive to raise funds for those affected by the clashes.

Urging people to help the riot survivors, Sarkar raised questions on the role of the administration to tackle the violence that killed at least 53 people.

"Hooligans were hired from outside Delhi. They ransacked and vandalised many houses and shops. It was a pre- planned conspiracy induced by communal hatred," said the veteran CPI(M) leader.

"I urge everybody to come forward to help the riot survivors," he added.