Eight times Modi-Shah government said NRC and NPR are related in parliament

Seeking to allay apprehensions about the updation of National Population Register (NPR), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there was no link between the National Population Register exercise and the National Register of Citizens and that the process of NPR cannot be used for NRC.

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Shah said that the information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC. He said the Union Cabinet has not ever discussed NRC. Shah's remarks came on a day when the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for conducting Census of India 2021 and updating of NPR.

"The process for NPR, cannot be used for NRC. The process (of NPR) was not started by the BJP-led government. In 2004, the UPA government made a law under which the process started and it was carried out during the 2010-11 census. The census is happening again and the government has decided to do it again. No data of NPR can be used for NRC as these are different processes. In NRC, documents are sought from people about citizenship and the process has happened in Assam," he added.

However, the Home Minister’s words sound dicy, according to the Citizenship Rules of 2003 under the Citizenship Act 1955, NRC is to be carried out on the basis of NPR. Also, during its first term, the Narendra Modi’s government said multiple times in the parliament that NRC will be conducted on the basis of the information received through the process of NPR, reported The Indian Express.

Here are the eight times the central government spoke on the connection between NRP and NRC: