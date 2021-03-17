No decision yet on nationwide NRC, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said it has not taken any decision on the nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the central government had any plans to implement the NRC throughout the country.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level," Rai said in a written reply. The NRC was updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court. When the final NRC was published on August 31, 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people were excluded out of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants, which created a ripple across India.

The NRC is an Assam-specific data of bonafide Indian citizens living in the state. Replying to another question, Rai said there is no provision of detention centres under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the National Register of Indian Citizens.