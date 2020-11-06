NRC published in August 2019 fundamentally wrong, new exercise in Assam after elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that a new National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will start after the elections next year if the Supreme Court allows, as the NRC published in August last year was fundamentally wrong.

According to a report by Indian Express, Sarma said that former state coordinator and bureaucrat Prateek Hajela fundamentally prepared a wrong NRC with financial anomalies. Prateek Hajela manipulated it in such a way that, we can say, the thief was made the police. He prepared a fundamentally wrong NRC. After elections, a new NRC exercise will be undertaken if the SC allows. We are already seeking the SC’s permission to allow re-verification of included names,” Sarma was quoted by Indian Express.

Sarma also without naming anybody said that “modern Mughals” every aspect of life in Assam and a long political fight was needed to stop them.