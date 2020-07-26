'You can take him back...': Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Twitter user's complaints about quarantine centre food

As India fights the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, many have found themselves in quarantine centres, recuperating from the infection. While the country has recorded more than 13.8 lakh positive cases, less than half of these remain active. According to health ministry data, 885576 people have been cured or have recovered, and a little more than 4 lakh cases remain active.

Now, there has been a lot of debate over India's response to the virus, and whether the Central and Stat governments have been taking adequate measures. There have also been reports and allegations that that some of the quarantine centres have rather unfavourable or unhygenic conditions.

On Sunday however, a Twitter user posted a photo of the meal being served in a quarantine centre in Assam to complain about the food. And while some on the internet noted that the meal seemed to be an acceptable one, the Twitter user insisted that it was sub-par. The images have since been deleted.

"No one's asking for varities but then the quality of rice or the rajmah can be seen in the picture itself tells the story, next to rice can't be recognised naked eyes, the COVID 19 patients do need quality food to boost their immune system, everyone's complaining in the centre, (sic)" the user insisted.