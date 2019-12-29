'No crime to be with those in grief': Robert Vadra lauds wife Priyanka Gandhi after being 'manhandled' by cops

New Delhi: A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that she was mahandled by police personnel in Lucknow, her husband Robert Vadra on Sunday lauded the Congress general secretary for reaching out to people who need her and said there is no crime to be with those in grief.

He also shared a video on Twitter of Priyanka Gandhi being "manhandled" by women cops of UP Police while trying to stop her from meeting the family of former IPS officer S R Darapuri. "I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri," he said.