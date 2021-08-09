No cases of infiltration reported at India-China border this year: Defence Ministry

No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border this year, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

The Ministry's response came as the reply to the unstarred question in Rajya sabha.

As per the report of Security Forces/Ministry of Home Affairs, at Indo-Pakistan Border, the number of infiltration attempts was 33, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 infiltrators were apprehended during 2021 (till June 30, 2021).

At Indo-Bangladesh Border, there were 441 infiltration attempts, 740 infiltrators were apprehended while one infiltrator was killed.