India and China carry out disengagement process in Ladakh's Gogra; both sides now in respective permanent bases

As an outcome of 12th round of military talks, India and China has successfully carried out the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh's Gogra, Indian Army said on Friday.
As per agreement reached during Corps Commander talks, both sides ceased forward deployments in PP-17 in phased, coordinated & verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over 4-5 Aug'21. Both sides are now in their respective permanent bases, the Indian Army said.
"This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo," said the Indian Army.
"With this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," it added.
The Indian Army said that, it is, along with ITBP, totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace & tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector
