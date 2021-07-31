India, China hold 12th round of military talks; focus on disengagement in Gogra and Hot Springs

New Delhi

India and China held another round of high-level military talks on Saturday to move forward on the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh to end an over 14-month standoff, sources in the security establishment said.

The 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks took place at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks started at 10.30am as scheduled, said a source.

India was hopeful of a positive outcome on the disengagement process in Hot Springs and Gogra, the sources said about the talks.

The latest round of talks took place after a gap of over three and a half months. The 11th round of military dialogue had taken place on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC and it lasted for around 13 hours.

The 12th round of military talks came after 2 weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar firmly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a “negative manner”.

The two ministers had held a one-hour bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tajik capital Dushanbe on July 14.