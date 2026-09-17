No Cap, It’s A Connect: How Modi Is Speaking Gen Z’s Language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gen Z may come from vastly different generations, but the distance between them is increasingly being bridged on a screen. From exam stress and gaming to creators, start-ups, sport and artificial intelligence, Modi has steadily entered conversations that are part of the everyday world of young Indians.

That makes his Gen Z outreach an interesting political communication story. This is a generation accustomed to scrolling past anything that fails to grab attention quickly. Long political speeches have to compete with reels, YouTube, podcasts, games and creators. Modi’s response appears to have been less about trying to become Gen Z and more about showing up where Gen Z already is.

Exam Stress? Modi Gets The Assignment

One of the earliest examples came through Pariksha Pe Charcha. The first edition was held on February 16, 2018, when Modi interacted with students about nervousness, anxiety, concentration, peer pressure, parents’ expectations and time management. The programme has since become an annual interaction involving students, parents and teachers.

This is an unusual space for a Prime Minister to occupy. Exams, parental expectations and the fear of failure are intensely personal subjects for students. By discussing them repeatedly, Modi has sought to communicate not simply as the head of the government but as an older figure offering advice. His book Exam Warriors fits into the same communication strategy. The political value of that approach is easy to understand: the conversation begins before many students are even old enough to vote.

From Reels To Real Conversations

The next part of the outreach is unmistakably digital. Modi’s engagements with content creators and gamers signal an acknowledgement that influence today does not flow only through television studios, newspapers or political rallies. For millions of young Indians, creators on a smartphone screen can be as familiar as conventional celebrities.

The first National Creators Award in March 2024 made that shift particularly visible. The awards covered 20 categories, including gaming, education, technology, health and fitness, storytelling and social change. More than 1.5 lakh nominations were received and around 10 lakh votes were cast before 23 winners were selected. Modi personally presented the awards and interacted with creators.

Gaming Gets A Seat At The Table

Gaming is another area where the outreach has moved beyond conventional politics. Modi has interacted with gamers and spoken publicly about gaming, coding and the possibilities of Indian storytelling in the sector. At the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai in May 2025, he spoke about reels, podcasts, games, animation, augmented reality and virtual reality while addressing India’s growing creator economy.

That matters because gaming is not merely a hobby for this generation. It sits at the intersection of entertainment, technology, competition, content creation and careers. By engaging with that ecosystem, Modi’s communication is effectively telling young Indians that their digital culture belongs in a larger conversation about the country’s economy and future.

Start-Up India, But Make It Gen Z

There is also an economic layer to this connect. Startup India and Digital India have pushed entrepreneurship, technology and digital services into mainstream public conversation. As of March 31, 2026, more than 2.23 lakh start-ups had been recognised under Startup India, according to the Government, generating more than 23.36 lakh direct jobs.

For young Indians, that changes the vocabulary around ambition. A conventional job is no longer the only success story being presented to them. Founder, creator, coder and entrepreneur have joined the list. The Government has reinforced that pitch with funding programmes, including the ₹10,000 crore Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 announced in 2026, with a focus that includes deep tech and innovative manufacturing.

Creators Are The New Cool

The creator economy is perhaps where Modi’s communication strategy most obviously meets Gen Z culture. At the National Creators Award, he described creators as India’s digital ambassadors and encouraged them to take Indian stories, culture and traditions to the world.

There is a smart political communication lesson here. You do not necessarily connect with a digital generation by filling speeches with slang. You connect by recognising the things it takes seriously. Gaming matters. Content creation matters. Coding matters. A YouTube channel can become a career. A start-up from a smaller city can aspire to become a major company. A creator with a smartphone can build an audience without waiting for traditional media to discover them.

Sport, Space And The India Flex

The youth connect also extends beyond screens. Khelo India and the Government’s focus on sporting achievement have given sport a prominent place in its youth messaging. Modi’s interactions with Indian athletes after major international competitions have similarly allowed sporting success to become part of his conversations with young people.

Then there is national achievement. Chandrayaan, India’s space programme, digital payments and India’s presence at global forums have repeatedly featured in Modi’s public messaging. For an internet-native generation that constantly sees countries, cultures and achievements compared online, international visibility can become part of how it understands national progress.

Future Tech Is Part Of The Pitch

The conversation is increasingly turning towards what comes next: artificial intelligence, semiconductors, green energy, space technology, immersive media and advanced manufacturing. These are not subjects traditionally associated with youth political outreach, but they are closely connected to the jobs and industries Gen Z could enter over the next two decades.

That is also why the Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 pitch is directed so strongly at the young. The Gen Z student, gamer or creator of today will be in the middle of his or her working life when India marks 100 years of Independence in 2047. Talking about that future therefore gives the political message a much longer runway than the next election.

The Real Vibe Check

Does all this mean Gen Z automatically connects politically with Modi? That conclusion would go beyond what these interactions can establish. Young Indians are not a single political bloc, and digital visibility cannot by itself demonstrate electoral support.

What can be seen, however, is a deliberate change in the language and location of political communication. Exams are part of it. So are gaming, creators, start-ups, sport, technology and global ambition. Instead of asking young Indians to engage only through the traditional language of politics, Modi has repeatedly taken political communication into their cultural and technological world.

And that may be the real Gen Z play. Modi does not have to sound like a 20-year-old or force internet slang into every conversation. In fact, doing so could quickly become cringe.

The stronger connect comes from something simpler: understanding what young Indians are watching, building, playing, worrying about and aspiring to become.

No cap, that is where the political communication game has changed.