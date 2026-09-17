PM Narendra Modi's 76th Birthday: What Led To Modi's Rise As Gujarat CM In 2001?

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political journey has witnessed several defining turns, taking him from the Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational ranks to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office and eventually to the country's top elected office, where he has served multiple terms. One of the crucial milestones in that journey came in 2001, when Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister, setting the stage for his subsequent rise on the national political stage.

Modi took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state was dealing with several political and administrative challenges.

The leadership change followed growing concerns within the party over the Keshubhai Patel government's performance, electoral setbacks and the criticism it faced over its response to the devastating Gujarat earthquake earlier that year.

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At the time, Modi was the BJP's national general secretary and an experienced party organiser, but he had never held a government post. The BJP leadership eventually chose him to succeed Patel as the state prepared for the next Assembly election.

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Keshubhai Patel Government Under Pressure

Keshubhai Patel had returned to the Chief Minister's office in March 1998 after the BJP secured 117 of Gujarat's 182 Assembly seats. However, his government subsequently encountered growing political difficulties.

The BJP suffered setbacks in local elections in 2000, raising concerns about its support base in the state. Matters became more serious in 2001 when the party lost the Sabarmati Assembly by-election, a constituency falling within BJP veteran L K Advani's parliamentary seat. The result was viewed within the party as an indication of the challenges it faced ahead of the 2002 Gujarat Assembly election.

Patel's health and questions surrounding the administration's functioning further contributed to the leadership concerns within the BJP.

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Gujarat Earthquake Adds To The Crisis

The situation was compounded by the devastating earthquake that struck Gujarat on January 26, 2001. Kutch was among the worst-hit areas, with the disaster claiming thousands of lives and causing widespread destruction.

Patel was Chief Minister when the earthquake occurred, while Modi was serving in the BJP's national organisation. Modi was involved in assessing the situation and accompanied Patel during an aerial inspection of some of the affected areas.

In the months that followed, the state government's handling of relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation faced criticism. The scale of the disaster placed considerable pressure on the administration and became part of the wider debate within the BJP over the government's performance. With the Assembly election approaching, the party's concerns about Gujarat's political situation became increasingly significant.

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BJP Turns To Narendra Modi

Against this backdrop, the BJP leadership began considering a change at the top in Gujarat. Modi had extensive experience in the organisation, including his work in Gujarat before moving into a national role. He had become the BJP's general secretary (organisation) in 1998.

Despite his organisational background, Modi had never been a Chief Minister, minister or even an elected legislator. His selection consequently represented a significant leadership change for the state.

The BJP decided to replace Patel with Modi in October 2001. Patel resigned as Chief Minister, and Modi assumed office on October 7.

Modi was also not an MLA when he took charge. Under the constitutional requirement applicable to ministers who are not members of the state legislature, he subsequently needed to secure membership of the Gujarat Assembly within six months.

A Change Of Leadership

Modi's elevation was therefore an internal change of leadership within the BJP government rather than the outcome of a Gujarat Assembly election. The party was seeking to address a difficult political situation before the December 2002 polls.

Modi's arrival in the Chief Minister's office came just months before the February 2002 Godhra train burning and the communal violence that followed, events that would have a major impact on Gujarat's political landscape. The BJP later returned to power in the December 2002 Assembly election with Modi as its leader.

His appointment in 2001 thus came after a period of political and administrative uncertainty in Gujarat, with the BJP opting for a change in leadership before the state's next major electoral contest.