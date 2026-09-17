Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: When PM Honoured Raj Kapoor's 100-Year Legacy In Presence Of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Others

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: When PM Honoured Raj Kapoor's 100-Year Legacy |

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns a year older on September 17, his association with Indian cinema’s enduring legacy offers a fascinating throwback. Among the many cinematic icons PM has spoken about, legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor holds a special place. On the occasion of Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, Modi paid tribute to the iconic star and reflected on his lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

When PM Modi Celebrated Raj Kapoor’s 100th Birth Anniversary

The connection goes back to December 2024, when PM Modi met members of the Kapoor family at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg ahead of Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary. During the interaction, Modi described the milestone as “a golden milestone in the journey of Indian cinema”, noting that Kapoor’s cinematic journey began with Neel Kamal in 1947 and linking the 100-year journey to India’s road towards 2047.

Modi also highlighted Raj Kapoor’s influence beyond Indian cinema, particularly his popularity across the world. Referring to the idea of “soft power” in diplomacy, he said, “In today’s diplomatic circles, there is considerable discussion about soft power. During an era when the term ‘soft power’ had not even been coined, Raj Kapoor Sahab had already established Bharat’s influence on the global stage through his work.” Calling it a major contribution, he added that it was “a monumental service to the country.”

Shri Raj Kapoor was not just a filmmaker but a cultural ambassador who took Indian cinema to the global stage. Generations of filmmakers and actors can learn so much from him. I once again pay tributes to him and recall his contribution to the creative world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2024

When PM Modi Suggested Kapoor Family To Capture Raj Kapoor's Imprint

During the conversation, PM Modi also suggested that the Kapoor family explore Raj Kapoor’s enduring popularity in Central Asia. Pointing to the emotional connection audiences there continue to have with the late actor-filmmaker, he said, “Perhaps something could be done, especially in Central Asia. A film should be made that resonates deeply with the minds and hearts of the people there.”

Modi further emphasised the potential of using Raj Kapoor’s legacy to connect with younger generations in the region, saying there was “immense potential in Central Asia” and that efforts should be made to revive and strengthen that cultural connection.

Kapoor family thanks PM Modi

The Kapoor family also expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for meeting them and commemorating Raj Kapoor’s centenary. Reema Kapoor thanked the Prime Minister for taking the time to meet the family, while Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the family’s plans for a Raj Kapoor retrospective in December 2024. The meeting also saw several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, meet PM Modi ahead of Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations. Kareena later shared pictures from the meeting and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for commemorating her grandfather’s legacy. Alia, meanwhile, reflected on the power of Raj Kapoor’s songs to connect people across generations.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & entire Kapoor clan pays visit to PM residence



Kapoor clan met PM Modi to commence celebration of 100 years of Raj Kapoor and his contribution to Indian film industry pic.twitter.com/31fOHD5s09 — Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) December 11, 2024

During the interaction, Saif Ali Khan also thanked Modi for meeting the family, saying, “You are the first Prime Minister I have had the honour of meeting, and you have met us personally, not once, but twice.” He praised Modi’s “positive energy” and thanked him for “opening your doors” for his family.