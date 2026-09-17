PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Varanasi Youth Mark Occasion With Blood Donation Camp As Gen Z Wing Launches 'Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad' |

Varanasi: On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad organised a blood donation camp in Varanasi, with a large number of young people participating in the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ event.

Also Watch:

The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where organisers said many of the participants were aged between 18 and 22 years. Several participants were also first-time blood donors and first-time voters, according to the organisers.

The organisers said the event sought to combine first-time participation in the democratic process with voluntary blood donation as a form of social service.

Speaking at the event, Council President Mahesh Chand Srivastava said young people had a strong sense of social responsibility and that their energy needed to be channelled towards constructive activities.

He said the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ initiative was organised to provide young people with a platform to participate in social service.

The youth also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi in what organisers described as a Gen Z style, hailing him as “OG”, “ Greatest of All Time (GOAT)” and “Legend”.

Srivastava said young people often have hesitation and misconceptions about blood donation and that such programmes could help create greater awareness about voluntary blood donation.

He said encouraging young people to donate blood could also help promote regular blood donation in the future.

Blood donor Ayush, who said it was his first blood donation, said, “This was my first blood donation, and I was initially a little hesitant. However, Antyodaya Parishad's efforts to educate young people about the importance of blood donation and inspire me to do so changed my perspective. Celebrating Modi's birthday by donating blood is a very special experience for me.”

At the conclusion of the programme, Srivastava presented certificates to the blood donors.

The organisers said the certificates were particularly significant for first-time donors and would encourage them to participate in social service activities in the future.

The Antyodaya Parishad’s Gen Z Wing said the initiative was aimed at making young people active participants in social service rather than merely spectators at events.

The organisers expressed gratitude to the blood donors, medical team, IMA officials and volunteers involved in the programme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)