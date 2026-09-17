‘75-Year Retirement Norm Must Apply To PM Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’ Says Krishna Gopal Das | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “The retirement benchmark of 75 years established by the party leadership - previously applied to senior figures such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan - must apply universally, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,” said RSS pracharak (organiser)-turned saint Krishna Gopal Das.

He was here on Wednesday in connection with VHP’s rally-cum-public meeting in support of Khade Hanuman Mandir.

During interaction with Free Press, he rejecting claims that no viable alternative exists cited historical precedent following Jawaharlal Nehru’s era, where Lal Bahadur Shastri emerged to provide exceptional governance.

Observing that the BJP Central Parliamentary Board effectively consists of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he identified both Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as capable future leaders.

While praising both, he rated Amit Shah higher administratively due to his deep understanding of governmental work culture, administrative execution skills and uncompromising commitment to core ideology.

Krishna Gopal Das expressed deep concern over the ongoing Congressisation of the BJP, driven by an influx of former Congress figures and opportunistic entrants.

This shift has led to widespread disappointment and alienation among traditional ideologically committed families and grassroots cadres.

Unlike dedicated workers who historically made extreme personal sacrifices without expecting personal gain, power-seekers adept at navigating state power now occupy key positions.

He warned that neglecting self-sacrificing cadres to accommodate political opportunists inflicts severe, lasting damage on both the Hindutva mission and wider Hindu society.

Responding to allegations of donation theft and financial misconduct at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Krishna Gopal Das dismissed suggestions that public sentiment had been damaged.

Characterising such incidents as isolated human flaws inherent to managing large institutions, he asserted that the Hindu community’s devotion to Lord Ram remains unshakeable.

Pointing out that vast crowds continue to visit Ayodhya undeterred, he affirmed that devotees will persist in visiting major temples regardless of localised financial controversies.

Addressing municipal plans to clear the Khade Hanuman shrine in Ujjain, Krishna Gopal Das, who runs 'Panchmukhidham' at Angrod on Vijayaganj Mandi-Dewas Road, announced that a delegation of Hindu community leaders and saints would submit a formal memorandum at the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Whilst acknowledging that urban road-widening projects are essential to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims expected for the Simhastha Mahaparv, the Mahakal procession, and 'Peshwai' routes, he emphasised that the Khade Hanuman shrine represents an exceptional case.

Consecrated idols undergoing regular daily worship, 'Aarti', and 'Bhog' for years must never be uprooted arbitrarily. Previous administrative attempts to move this specific idol have failed.

Warning that displacing or inadvertently chipping the idol during extraction would invite severe divine wrath and ruin numerous families, he urged authorities to reduce the physical structure of the temple rather than relocating the deity.

If other consecrated shrines must be moved, strict ritualistic displacement procedures equal to consecration must be observed.