Indore Khajrana Ganesh Temple Gets ₹20 Crore Insurance Cover For Devotees During Ganeshotsav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore has taken a ₹20 crore public liability insurance policy for devotees visiting during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. The insurance, introduced for the first time at this scale, will provide an additional layer of protection against accidents and unforeseen incidents. The temple committee has also strengthened security with more CCTV surveillance, police personnel and guards for Ganeshotsav 2026.

The Khajrana Ganesh Temple sees a large number of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. Keeping the expected crowd in mind, the temple management committee has increased its focus on devotee safety, crowd management and smooth darshan arrangements.

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Under the ₹20 crore public liability insurance policy, devotees visiting the temple during the festival will receive insurance protection subject to the terms and conditions of the policy. In case of an accident, untoward incident or loss of life, compensation may be paid by the insurance company according to the provisions of the policy.

Temple committee chairman and Indore Collector Shivam Verma said devotees have been insured this year, with the claim amount fixed at ₹20 crore. He said the administration hopes that the insurance will never have to be used and that continuous efforts are being made to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

Insurance Cover Increased From ₹2 Crore

The temple's chief priest, Pandit Ashok Bhatt, said the safety of devotees remains the top priority. He said the insurance facility has been strengthened so that devotees have an additional layer of protection during Ganeshotsav at Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

According to Bhatt, the temple had an insurance policy earlier as well, but the coverage was around ₹2 crore. This year, the insurance cover has been increased to ₹20 crore for the first time.

CCTV, Police And Security Guards Increased

Additional security arrangements have also been made at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple during Ganeshotsav. The temple premises are being monitored through CCTV cameras, while the deployment of police personnel and security guards has been increased.

The temple committee said special attention is being given to crowd control, devotee safety and smooth darshan throughout the 10-day festival.