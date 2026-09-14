Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple Adorned With ₹7 Crore Gold Ornaments; Unique Pandals Set-Up Across City

Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple Adorned With ₹7 Crore Gold Ornaments For Ganesh Chaturthi; Unique Pandals Set-Up Across Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun with great enthusiasm and devotion across Madhya Pradesh, with cities including Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Betul, Satna, Sehore, Tikamgarh and Mandsaur witnessing festive fervour. With the installation of Ganpati idols, temples, markets and pandals have come alive with devotional activities, colourful decorations and a steady flow of devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

₹7 crore ornaments offered at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

In Indore, the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple has emerged as a major centre of attraction during the festival. Lord Ganesha was adorned with gold ornaments worth around ₹7 crore as part of the special celebrations. The temple authorities also offered 1.25 lakh modaks to Bappa, following which the distribution of prasad began for devotees.

The temple witnessed a large number of devotees arriving to offer prayers and participate in the special rituals organised during Ganesh Chaturthi. The grand celebrations at Khajrana Ganesh Temple have added to the festive spirit in the city, with devotees coming together to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha.

Several Ganpati pandals set-up in Indore

Meanwhile, several Ganesh pandals have also been set up across prominent areas of Indore. Each pandal features unique idols of Lord Ganesha, showcasing Bappa in different avatars and themes. From traditional designs to creative installations, these pandals have become major attractions for residents and visitors.

The decorated pandals, devotional programmes and cultural activities have further enhanced the festive atmosphere across Indore. Devotees are participating in prayers, aarti and other religious activities to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the 10-day festival.

Pictures of Indore Ganesha Pandals

Chhawani, Indore | FP Photo

Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore | FP Photo

Harsiddhi, Indore | FP Photo

Sukhliya, Indore | FP Photo

Palda, Indore | FP Photo

The celebrations across Madhya Pradesh reflect the deep faith and enthusiasm of devotees, as cities come together to mark Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion, creativity and festive energy.