PM Narendra Modi Birthday 2026: VP Radhakrishnan, Om Birla Praise His Leadership, India’s Growth And Viksit Bharat Vision |

New Delhi: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised his leadership for improving India's global standing and driving development across various sectors of society.

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PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014 -- currently in his third term. He is the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. This year also marks his 25 years in public life.

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Taking to X, the Vice President said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji. Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies."

"Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty. A transformative digital revolution has empowered millions, and every sector-from space, technology, and healthcare to infrastructure and manufacturing has witnessed remarkable growth," he added.

VP Radhakrishnan further praised the Prime Minister for referencing backward districts as 'Aspirational Districts', border villages as 'Vibrant and First Villages', and North-East as 'Ashtalakshmi', and said that this reflects a "forward-looking approach that has transformed geographical marginalisation into empowerment, enabling active participation of people of various quarters in our journey towards Viksit Bharat".

Over the past year, the Vice President mentioned that he travelled across the country and witnessed firsthand "how these transformative changes are reaching even the remotest parts of our country".

"The spirit of progress, aspiration, and renewed enthusiasm visible across our nation reflects the confidence of our collective developmental journey. I pray for your good health, happiness, and continued strength as you lead the Motherland towards the realisation of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took to social media and wished PM Modi on his birthday.

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"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Under your leadership, India is forging a new identity on the global stage with confidence today. The nation is continuously scaling new heights in the realms of development, self-reliance, innovation, digital progress, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare," Birla said in a post on X.

He also lauded PM Modi's 25 years in public life and said that this time has been "proven immensely fruitful in upholding democratic values ​​and uplifting the vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society".

"Your dedicated and active life, devoted to the nation's progress, inspires millions of citizens to work ceaselessly towards the goal of a developed India. I pray to the Almighty to grant you excellent health, a long life, and the continued strength to serve the nation," the Lok Sabha Speaker added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)