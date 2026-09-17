'PM's Hard Work & Dedication Enhanced India’s Prestige Globally,' MP CM Mohan Yadav Pens Heartfelt Note For PM Narendra Modi's Birthday | FP photo

In Indian politics, few journeys are as remarkable as that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a leader who rose from the ranks of a political organisation to become the chief minister of Gujarat, and then the Prime Minister of India.

There have been many leaders who have made notable contributions in their respective areas. Some were known for their administrative capability, while others created a distinct identity through their political skill. Modi is an example of such an extraordinary journey.

As chief minister of Gujarat for nearly 13 years, he developed a style of governance that placed development at the centre. After assuming the responsibility of prime minister in 2014, he took several steps to make India self-reliant.

Another important feature of Modi’s leadership has been that during times of crisis, India has not only cared for its own citizens but has also fulfilled its responsibility towards humanity.

As soon as he assumed office as Prime Minister, he gave cleanliness the form of a national campaign. The Prime Minister believes that India’s greatest strength is its young population.

Several schemes have been implemented to provide youth with opportunities for skills, employment, self-employment, startups and technological innovation.

The 25 years of the Prime Minister's public life are not merely a period of being in power but a continuous journey of service, struggle, hard work and nation-building.

It has been said: “Only one who has endured the heat of hard work has created history. Only one who has broken steel-like rocks has changed the course of time. This is the time, the right time, to change the course of time.”

On the occasion of the prime minister's 25 years of service, let us also resolve to contribute to nation-building.

On the prime minister's birthday on September 17, let us all light a lamp of blessings in our houses and establishments and pray for his long, healthy and successful life.

The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh