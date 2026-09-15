Madhya Pradesh BJP Eyes Political Appointments, District-Level Reshuffle After CM Mohan Yadav Meets Top Leaders In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government may fill the remaining political posts soon. Party leaders held a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence on Monday.

National co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal, party's state in-charge Mahendra Singh, and state president Hemant Khandelwal participated in the meeting.

After a long time, the party leaders discussed issues related to the organisation and the government.

The positions in the Bhopal and Indore development authorities remain unfilled. Similarly, roles in several corporations lie vacant. Thus, they discussed ways to adjust the party leaders to the vacant positions.

The meeting also discussed reshuffling the party's district units. According to sources, the party leaders mulled over removing the inactive district presidents and inducting new faces.

The rest of the appointments for various positions and coordination among the leaders in the state also came up in the meeting.

Core committee, Toli meets not held for long time

The party has set up a core committee to deal with the issues in the state. After taking over as party president, Hemant Khandelwal also arranged for Toli meetings with the ministers.

The core committee and Toli meetings have not taken place for a long time, so the party may hold a core committee meeting anytime soon to maintain coordination among its leaders.