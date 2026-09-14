Bhopal Police Launch ‘She-Shakti’ Campaign For Women’s Safety Ahead Of Festive Season | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to strengthen the safety and security of women and girls during the upcoming festive season, the Bhopal police have launched the She-Shakti Campaign under a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar flagged off a special She-Shakti vehicle rally on Sunday.

Women police personnel participating in the rally travelled through different routes, intersections and sensitive locations in old and new city, spreading messages of women’s safety and empowerment.

Officials said the teams would comprise women personnel from constables to inspectors, who will remain on field duty and conduct constant patrolling and surveillance in crowded areas.

Immediate action will be taken against incidents of harassment, eve-teasing, indecent behaviour, stalking or other forms of abuse targeting women and girls.

The patrol teams will also work to spread awareness about sensitivity towards women and prevention of crimes. The teams will be monitored by senior police officials.

The police have appealed to women and girls not to remain silent in cases of harassment, threats, stalking, molestation or cyber harassment and to immediately contact the police.

Deployment at hotspots

As part of the campaign, women police personnel will be deployed at identified hotspots near markets, religious places, fairs, garba and dandiya venues, public events, crowded areas and other locations frequented by women.

Each police station will identify vulnerable areas and deploy special women police patrol teams.